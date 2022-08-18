RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FRSC confirms 3 dead in auto crash in Kogi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector command in Kogi on Wednesday confirmed the death of three persons after an articulated vehicle rammed into a stationary bus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crash occurred at Ogudar village along Okene – Auchi Road at 10.00 a.m.

Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Sector of FRSC, said that the corpses of the three occupants of the bus had been deposited at the Morgue of Okengwen General Hospital, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi.

The FRSC commander described the incident as “very sad” and”unfortunate” considering the way and manner the crash occurred.

“The Nissan Sunny Sedan Bus was parked behind a truck at a military checkpoint when another truck lost control and rammed into the bus squeezing it in between.

“Investigation showed that the brake of the truck failed, resulting in it smashing into the bus from the rear and leading to the death of three people; all males. Two others, however, were rescued unhurt.

“In other words, the truck was believed to be mechanically deficient leading to its loss of control and the crash,” he explained.

Dawulung said his officers and men had been able to clear the traffic obstruction for free flow of traffic along the Okene – Auchi Road.

He said there was the need for motorists to ensure routine checks and maintenance of vehicles to avoid unfortunate incidents along the highways.

He also charged motorists to always observe stipulated speed limits and other rules and regulations as they drive

“This, we believe, will not only reduce the rate of crashes but also the severity of injuries and death in the event that crash occurs,” he said.

