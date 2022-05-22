Enlist your child for the FMN Chief Junior competition for a chance to be featured on the Geena Foodies & Spice Cook show

They are looking for the next big talent in the kitchen - kids who love to make delicious Golden Penny meals!

To enter: All you have to do is record a short video (2-minutes max) showing you make any delicious Golden Penny meal of your choice. Make sure you tag @thefmngroup and use the hashtag #FMNChefJunior.

Pulse Nigeria

Three winners will be selected with the 1st prize getting to feature on Geena Foodies and Spice cook show.

Selection would be based on how creative you are and how much fun you had with your parent in the kitchen. The more creative your video is, the more likely it is to be selected.

Pulse Nigeria

Note: All videos must show that the child had parental guidance while in the kitchen with the parent/guardian featuring in some part of the video.

The campaign will run from May 17th - May 24th

_----_