RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Enlist your child for the FMN Chief Junior competition for a chance to be featured on the Geena Foodies & Spice Cook show

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByFMN

Enlist your child for the FMN Chief Junior competition for a chance to be featured on the Geena Foodies & Spice Cook show
Enlist your child for the FMN Chief Junior competition for a chance to be featured on the Geena Foodies & Spice Cook show

To commemorate children’s day, the Flour Mills of Nigeria is excited to introduce the FMN Chef Junior competition for kids between the ages of 8 to 12.

Recommended articles

They are looking for the next big talent in the kitchen - kids who love to make delicious Golden Penny meals!

To enter: All you have to do is record a short video (2-minutes max) showing you make any delicious Golden Penny meal of your choice. Make sure you tag @thefmngroup and use the hashtag #FMNChefJunior.

Enlist your child for the FMN Chief Junior competition for a chance to be featured on the Geena Foodies & Spice Cook show
Enlist your child for the FMN Chief Junior competition for a chance to be featured on the Geena Foodies & Spice Cook show Pulse Nigeria

Three winners will be selected with the 1st prize getting to feature on Geena Foodies and Spice cook show.

Selection would be based on how creative you are and how much fun you had with your parent in the kitchen. The more creative your video is, the more likely it is to be selected.

Enlist your child for the FMN Chief Junior competition for a chance to be featured on the Geena Foodies & Spice Cook show
Enlist your child for the FMN Chief Junior competition for a chance to be featured on the Geena Foodies & Spice Cook show Pulse Nigeria

Note: All videos must show that the child had parental guidance while in the kitchen with the parent/guardian featuring in some part of the video.

The campaign will run from May 17th - May 24th

_----_

#FeatureByFMN

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN kicks as irate youths cause chaos in Bauchi over blasphemy allegation

CAN kicks as irate youths cause chaos in Bauchi over blasphemy allegation

Tinubu, Osinbajo have questions to answer on Alpha Beta – Bode George

Tinubu, Osinbajo have questions to answer on Alpha Beta – Bode George

2023 Presidency: Adesina's decline is another act of great leadership

2023 Presidency: Adesina's decline is another act of great leadership

Kumuyi cancels planned South-East crusade after IPOB warning

Kumuyi cancels planned South-East crusade after IPOB warning

Emefiele: Why CBN governor’s refusal to step down for the presidential race is no surprise [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Emefiele: Why CBN governor’s refusal to step down for the presidential race is no surprise [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Gov Lalong 'll replace me in Senate, says Plateau senator Dadu'ut

Gov Lalong 'll replace me in Senate, says Plateau senator Dadu'ut

2023: Gov Lalong says Amaechi will reap from Plateau because he made him governor

2023: Gov Lalong says Amaechi will reap from Plateau because he made him governor

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Deborah: Soyinka wants National Mosque Imam sacked over blasphemy comment

Soludo confirms beheading of Anambra lawmaker, stakes N10m reward

Soludo confirms beheading of Anambra lawmaker, stakes N10m reward

Trending

Okada ban: Chaos as Lagos task force impounds 200 motorcycles in Ojo

Okada ban in lagos

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child.

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Lagos NURTW Caretaker Chairman accuses MC Oluomo of snatching his wife

Musiliu Akinsanya and Fatai Adeshina. [Global Times]