Trial of pastor who defiled daughter stalls due to absence of witness

Orekoya was first arraigned on February 27 before Justice Abiola Soladoye on a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

The prosecution had alleged that Orekoya committed the offence in 2017 at Itire, Surulere part of Lagos. It told the court that the pastor allegedly defiled his daughter by inserting his fingers into her vagina and also by inserting his penis in her mouth.

The offences contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015), the prosecution submitted. The pastor pleaded not guilty to the charge, however. At the resumption of the hearing on Wednesday, the prosecuting State Counsel, Olusola Soneye, told the court that his three witnesses could not make it to court.

