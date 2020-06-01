COVID 19: MAX.ng provides safety equipment for police community across Nigeria

MAX.ng which is currently operational in the cities of Ibadan, Akure and Kano and also offering delivery services to businesses and individuals in Lagos state embarked on the week-long campaign with certified health professionals to engage the police community and share medical advice and protective equipment.

Police stations in Oyo, Ondo and Lagos states were visited to show appreciation for their efforts as frontline essential service providers in the battle against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Mr. Gbolahan Fadipe of Max.ng, CSP Sola Omilade, DPO, Alausa Police Station and Mr. Afam Anyika also of Max.ng during the presentation of personal safety kits to the Alausa Police Command, Ikeja recently.

In Lagos, the Max.ng team led by Mr. Gbolahan Fadipe were received at the Alausa Police Station by CSP Shola Omilade who thanked the team for taking the time out to visit them. She said the entire members of the police force appreciated the gesture and commended them for their efforts. In their response, the Max.ng representative, Mr. Fadipe said without the diligence and professionalism exhibited by the Nigerian Police during the initial lockdown phase of the pandemic, the security situation in the country could have been very dire.

During the interactive health session at the Bodija Housing Police Station Ibadan organized by the Max.ng team led by Mr. Olumayowa Olusa., the members of the Nigerian police were taken through varying safety protocols by Dr. Akinbehinje Marianne on how they could ensure their safety and that of those they were interacting with. The Doctor also shared tips on what needed to be done within their environments and when on patrol.

In Akure, the Max team visited three police stations starting with the State Command and then proceeded to the NPF Ala division, Ala Quarters and NPF B division, Oke-Aro. At the State Command in Akure, The Max.ng team were hosted by the Commissioner of Police CP Andie Undie who thanked the Max.ng team for facilitating the health discussion for the members of the police command and noted that Max.ng was the first and only non-governmental organization to have reached out to the police community during this period of the pandemic.

He assured them that the Nigerian police would always observe all precautionary safety measures, including social distancing to ensure the safety of their members and the public. Also present were representatives from the Ondo state Ministry of Health led by Mr. Matthew Adebayo of the epidemiology department.

In their response, the Max.ng team led by Mr. Crystal Light also thanked the CP on behalf of the Max.ng management for ensuring that their operations across the country were carried out hitch-free and without undue harassment from touts popularly known as “area boys”. He outlined the steps the organization had taken to ensure the safety of their own riders and that of their passengers and affirmed MAX.ng’s commitment to continue to drive its mission of social impact across the country.

