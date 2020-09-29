This laudable CSR project was set up to help focus attention on the need and importance of researching, understanding and identifying with the challenges of our friends living with sickle cell disease.

Cool FM hosts "A Date With A Warrior"

“A DATE WITH A WARRIOR” was put together with the support of the CEO of Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria info; Serge Noujaim to pass across the message that people living with sickle cell are warriors just like everyone of us. He said putting together this event with Do2dtun is Cool FM’s way of letting the warriors know that we see them, we identify with them and we love them at Cool FM.

This event took place at Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel, where the warriors were celebrated and treated to an unforgettable evening of fine dining, games and rare opportunity to meet with some of the industry’s finest: Tiwa savage, Teni the entertainer and Toke Makinwa, who took out time from their busy schedules to come mingle and thrill the warriors with their presence, affection and gifts.

The message for humane treatment from other humans and the eradication of segregation was a strong theme of the evening.

Triumph "Tyrone" Grandeur programs manager for Cool FM, spoke on the importance of events like these and the need for these warriors to be celebrated. "These wonderful people fight battles that we could never understand. Despite all they go through, they work so hard and deserve to be treated the same as others. They can deliver on that job, they can get the task done, they are just like you and I." – Triumph “Tyrone” Grandeur

Cool FM’s timeless and empathic OAP, Do2dtun, who is very passionate about helping people living with the sickle cell anemia thought that it was time to have fun with the warriors and not just talk about the pain. In his own words, "I feel the need to have a good time with my friends because we are all warriors. I'm grateful to Cool FM for partnering with me on this".

Special Thanks to Tiwa Savage, Teni the entertainer and Toke Makinwa for stopping by to have fun with the warriors and a big thank you to Friska for gifting the warriors immune-boosting wellness tea packs.

We look forward to doing this again in coming years.

