Bobby Pall Photography in partnership with Mastercard Foundation is seeking submissions of photographs and films that showcase the resilience of the African continent in the midst of COVID-19 realities. Submission is open until 30th November 2020.

This call for submission seeks to shape the narrative and showcase the strength and beauty of Africa to withstand any challenge.

To participate;

You must be within the ages of 18 and 35 , reside within the African continent and can only submit a maximum of two photographs or one video no more than 60 seconds.

A shortlist of the winning pieces which will include 100 photos and 24 films will be announced on 4th December, 2020.

Entrants whose works are shortlisted will not only receive 100 USD for every selected photograph and 200 USD for every selected video, but will also be considered for future training and exhibition opportunities subject to resumption of normal travel.

Ready to share your story? Visit africanartincontext.com to submit your entry.

