Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman’s husband reportedly caught the suspect having sex with his wife in her shop.

Hamza, 34, of Zaman Gida, Asokoro in Abuja, was arraigned after being charged with criminal trespass, adultery and causing harm, for visiting one Gloria Joseph, the wife of Pius Gwaza, and having sex with her there.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, the matter was reported by a team of policemen attached to the Asokoro Police Station, Abuja.

He, however, told the court that when Gloria’s husband caught them, the defendant engaged him in a fight and in the process used a sharp object to inflict injury on him and the wife.

Ochayi said during a police investigation, the defendant voluntarily confessed to committing the crime.

The prosecutor argued that the offence contravened the provision of Sections 97, 242 and 387 of the Penal Code.

Hamza, however, pleaded not guilty when the alleged offences were read to him.

Following his refusal to accept the defendant’s trial judge, Umar Mayana deferred granting the defendant bail and adjourned the case until Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for a hearing.

Mayana ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre, pending the completion of the police’s investigation.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old rape survivor had narrated that she was deflowered by one Pope Paul, a youth pastor in the Deeper Life Bible Church in Lagos state.

During her appearance before the sexual offences and domestic violence court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, the teenage girl said the abuse started when she was 15 years old and living with the cleric.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

