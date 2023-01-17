Blockchain is a critical component of democracy

Blockchain would give every person complete control over their government's decision-making process and hold elected officials accountable in near real-time for their actions. It's also likely to dramatically change our economy by empowering people with more control over their money and data, making them less dependent on others for financial resources or information about themselves. Blockchain can decentralize power and bring an end to centralized, top-down government.

With blockchain technology, each participant can contribute voting rights to any number of delegates. The blockchain records who voted for whom and when. Any delegate can then cast everyone's vote on the individual's behalf, anonymously or not.

Those who vote can do so from any place in the world via their personal, secure devices with protected voting software installed on them. It would increase voter turnout and engagement on a global scale. It also helps eliminate corruption as there could be a permanent record of every elected official's votes on specific issues. Therefore any potential conflicts of interest could easily be detected by people. Let's explore how blockchain can bring true democracy.

Blockchain level playing field for voters:

Blockchain-based systems appeal to diverse voters with different political views by allowing individuals to vote directly on issues and anonymously if they choose. While there may be some resistance in some countries that are used to having their candidates selected by the ruling party, it would indeed seem that blockchain technology is poised to open up all democratic processes worldwide.

Blockchain can also transcend political, religious, and cultural barriers, offering instantaneous and secure voting on issues. The individual would use their mobile device to download and install a blockchain voting app pre-filled with their vote preferences. Voters could then use intelligent contracts to execute the vote every time a set number of votes has been cast.

Blockchain voting could be used by people in all government areas, including elections, referendums, and policymaking. By allowing people to vote on topics rather than candidates, blockchain technology increases voter participation and engagement worldwide. Blockchain voting could replace what is known today as the "top-down" model of elections, where only one party ultimately gets elected (as we are seeing in the US today).

Blockchain provides more control over money:

For those who have suffered financial loss due to a third party's actions, blockchain provides peace of mind. Blockchain can help obliterate the growing wealth inequality in society. A person's assets, such as real estate and money, can be stored and transacted using blockchain technology without using an external medium such as a bank.

A person could store funds on their device in an anonymous way. Then, if they wanted, they could receive or make payments directly from their device without involving a bank or other third-party financial institution. Moreover, blockchain technology could help eliminate the possibility of human error by ensuring that people can handle transactions via a secure, decentralized app.

Blockchain will give voters access to their data:

Individuals can now control their data and determine what is publicly released or shared with others. It's the ultimate level playing field regarding who controls information and how it is used. In addition, blockchain technology allows voters to control who they share their data with as they can choose on which devices and at what times they make their assets available for exchange on a peer-to-peer basis.

Blockchain will force the government to bring more transparency:

Government officials must be held accountable for their actions as the world looks for more transparency and accountability. Blockchain will force those in power to bring more transparency and auditing systems to governments. In addition, governments can use blockchain to hold each other accountable, which would then reduce corruption.

Government leaders could also use blockchain technology to create new accountability systems and increase transparency within existing governments. For example, the public ledger could allow citizens to access any government document instantly and review every detail on a secure device.

Suppose elected officials try to cover up past mistakes by changing records on the blockchain. In that case, citizens can easily find out about discrepancies in the system and prove them wrong, if needed. Corruption and misuse of funds will be more brutal as every government transaction is recorded and available for all to see. In addition, blockchain technology can help eliminate privacy breaches when a company is hacked or a government team member accesses sensitive information.

In addition, people can use blockchain to restore trust in businesses that have previously violated an individual's trust by mishandling their personal information for profit. Companies like Google, Facebook, and others are entirely unregulated in handling your sensitive data, which has led to countless privacy violations.

---