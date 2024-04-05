ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

17-year-old detained over death of 14-year-old girl in Bayelsa hotel

Segun Adeyemi

The suspect claimed that the deceased went to the bathroom to take her bath but fell

The Bayelsa Police Command have commenced investigation into the case and the suspected has been remanded in custody. [The Nigeria Police Force/Facebook]
The Bayelsa Police Command have commenced investigation into the case and the suspected has been remanded in custody. [The Nigeria Police Force/Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Bayelsa Police State Command has commenced an investigation into the death of a teenage girl, 14, found in a Yenagoa hotel following orders from the Commissioner of Police.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and reportedly admitted to taking the girl to the hotel for sexual activity.

The victim was identified as Shallon Ebitare, a resident of Akaibiri Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Musa Mohammed, in a statement, said, “The suspect claimed that the deceased went to the bathroom to take her bath but fell, in which she sustained injuries.

"Sequel to this, he invited the Hotel Manager who assisted in taking the deceased to Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where she was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor on duty.”

As reported by Leadership, Mohammed noted that the suspect is in custody at the SCID, Yenagoa, while the investigation continues with a view to ascertain the cause of death.

The CP urged the general public to remain calm and vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the command control emergency numbers.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Police swing into action as kidnappers abduct 2 worshippers in Ogun Cele church

Middle: The monarch, Oba Olusola Idris Adebowale Lamidi-Osolo and his wife, Olori Taibat Lamidi-Osolo during the staff of office presentation ceremony. [Pulse]

Excitement as Gov Abiodun presents staff of office to young monarch of ancient town

His accomplices fled the scene [The Cable]

Police arrest 19-year-old boy for trying to snatch patrol bike

The girl was electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine placed inside the well (image used for illustrative purpose) [PT]

15-year-old girl dies by electrocution while fetching water from well