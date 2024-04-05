17-year-old detained over death of 14-year-old girl in Bayelsa hotel

The Bayelsa Police State Command has commenced an investigation into the death of a teenage girl, 14, found in a Yenagoa hotel following orders from the Commissioner of Police.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and reportedly admitted to taking the girl to the hotel for sexual activity.

The victim was identified as Shallon Ebitare, a resident of Akaibiri Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Musa Mohammed, in a statement, said, “The suspect claimed that the deceased went to the bathroom to take her bath but fell, in which she sustained injuries.

"Sequel to this, he invited the Hotel Manager who assisted in taking the deceased to Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where she was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor on duty.”

As reported by Leadership, Mohammed noted that the suspect is in custody at the SCID, Yenagoa, while the investigation continues with a view to ascertain the cause of death.