Police in Bayelsa arrest suspected killer of DPO in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect has been handed over to the police in Rivers for further investigation.

A police spokesman in Bayelsa, CSP Asinim Butswat, stated on Saturday that the suspect, Onyekachi Ikowa (43), the second-in-command to TuBaba, leader of the dreaded “Icelander’’ cult group in Rivers, was arrested on Nov. 18.

“Based on intelligence report that Ikowa was hibernating in Yenagoa after the callous murder of Late SP Angbashim in September, Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Francis Iduh, charged that he be fished out.

“The suspect has been handed over to the police in Rivers for further investigation,’’ Butswat stated.

