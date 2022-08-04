RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bandits kidnap woman on sickbed when they couldn’t find her husband

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Despite the woman's state of health, the bandits bundled her into a waiting car and zoomed off.

BANDITS (PMNews)
When the bandits arrived at the village around 12 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022, they went straight to the house of Alhaji Shuaibu Dallatu and kidnapped his wife, Daily Trust reports.

An eyewitness Account: A villager who spoke to the newspaper said, “The bandits arrived in the village purposely to kidnap the household, Alhaji Shuaibu Dallatu, because on arrival they asked some young men who sleep in the shop outside the house.

“Meanwhile, Alhaji Dallatu who was fully awake attending to his sick wife, overheard the conversation and quickly snuck out.”

The villager further explained that when the bandits could not find Dallatu, they kidnapped his wife despite her state of health.

“They bundled her into a waiting car and started shooting into the air as they made their exit”, the villager said.

In a Similar Incident: Meanwhile, in Anambra state, some yet-to-be identified gunmen have abducted Elder Dan Nwokolo, the Leader-General of All Christian Practical Praying Band.

The Punch reports that the gunmen invaded the residence of the cleric in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday and abducted him after a midnight prayer session.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

