Anxiety grips Ibadan residents as armed robbers attack bullion van in traffic

The robbers reportedly killed unspecified number of people just after attacking a bullion van in traffic.

The Idi-Ape area of Iwo Road was left deserted while the armed robbers carry out the operation, Punch reported.

One of the residents in the area, who identified himself as Waheed Adegoke, confirmed to Punch that the hoodlums attacked a bullion and made away with money from it.

“The armed robbers attacked a vehicle conveying money at Idi-Ape. It happened at that junction where traffic light was,” Adegoke was quoted as saying.

“Some lives were lost but I don’t know the exact number. The situation is terrible!,” he added.

Another person who also claimed to witness the incident revealed that the robbers successfully hijacked the bullion van despite the presence of police officers meant to safeguard it.

The residents said motorists were forced to switch off their engines and fled in different directions to avoid being hit by bullets.