A member of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Bodai has reportedly been abducted by gunmen on Thursday August 22, 2019.

According to The Cable, the Spokesperson of the state police command, Muhammad Abubakar, disclosed this.

Abubakar said the gunmen invaded the lawmaker’s residence in Denge Shuni local government and whisked him away in the early hours of the day.

He said, “At about 1:30am today, we received an information at Denge Shuni division that armed persons numbering about 10, suspected to be kidnappers, went to Bodai village of and left with the member representing Denge/Shuni constituency.”

Abubakar also said shortly after the incident, the divisional police officer (DPO) arrived the area and has led a team of police officers to go after the kidnappers.

He added, “He has contacted the commissioner of police who ordered our special forces that are on standby to proceed to the scene.”

“They are helping the DPO and his team so that they can effectively comb the bushes in the area and fish out the hoodlums and possibly rescue the victim unhurt.”

The police spokesperson has however assured the people of the community that the police would intensify efforts to rescue the victim.

Recall that in July, Gunmen killed an uncle to Senator Elisha Abbo and also kidnapped his nursing step mother.

The senator’s uncle was reportedly attacked in his home state of Adamawa on Saturday, July 13, 2019.