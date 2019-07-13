Gunmen have reportedly killed an uncle to Senator Elisha Abbo and also kidnapped his nursing step mother.

The senator’s uncle was reportedly attacked in his home state of Adamawa on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

According to the police, the attack occurred around 1 pm at Muchalla ward in Mubi North Local Government of Adamawa State.

Premium Times reports that the lawmaker’s step mother gave birth 11 days ago.

Giving account of the incident, an eyewitness who spoke to the News platform said the gunmen on arriving the area “went straight to senator Ishaku Abbo’s family house and abducted the senator’s nursing stepmother who delivered about 11 days ago.”

“As they made their way with the victim, Abbo’s uncle came out of his room and on sighting the gunmen, raised alarm.

“Immediately, the gunmen opened fire on him leading to his death and they went away with the victim unchallenged. Right now the village is in mourning,”

Confirming the incident, police spokesman in Adamawa state, Sulaiman Nguroje said police operatives have been deployed to trail the assailants.

He said, “Our men from the IG rapid response team, in conjunction with men from anti-kidnapping unit, as well as men from homicide unit, have been deployed in order to rescue (the victim) and arrest the suspects.”

Despite government's assurance on its efforts to tackle insecurity, kidnapping and killings continue to rise in some parts of the country.

On Friday, July 12, 2019, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the Chairman of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fassoranti was attacked and shot dead in Ondo.

The 58-year-old woman was killed along Benin-Ore road on her way to Lagos.