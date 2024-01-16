4 security guards allegedly steals employers' bus worth ₦8.5m, 400 solar panels

The defendants are Daniel Edom, 22; Jonah Babatunde, 39; Moses Okoo, 43; and Emmanuel Anyanger, 27. They all live at Oniwaya, Agege, Lagos State.

They are charged with conspiracy and stealing but pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on October 29, 2023, at SKY Ville Company located at No. 9, Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos State.

Akeem said that the defendants, who worked as security men at the company, conspired and stole the bus valued at ₦8.5 million and 400 solar panels valued at ₦2.624,000. He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

