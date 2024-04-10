ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 Lagosians fall inside lagoon after bus crash on Third Mainland Bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

The driver of the vehicle swerved off the road and hit the bridge railings.

One man and one woman are missing after falling into the lagoon
One man and one woman are missing after falling into the lagoon

Recommended articles

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said this in a statement in Lagos.

He said that personnel of the Marine Police were in search of the two adults, a male and female, who fell off the LT 18-seater bus.

Farinloye said that the crash involving the bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA occurred by Adeniyi Adele axis inward Lagos Island, on the Third Mainland Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the driver of the vehicle, who was on speed, swerved off the road and hit the bridge railings. The impact forcefully pushed the two passengers off the bus into the Lagos lagoon.

"The victims, an adult male and female are being searched by the Marine Police. The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital," Farinloye said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Nigeria Police Force/Facebook]

Police spokesman isn't sure cross-dressing is a crime in Nigeria

The police acted on intelligence and advanced tracking technology [Punch]

Police arrest 3 during kidnappers' den raid in Lagos

The case is currently under investigation by the police [Naija247 News]

Police arrest Borno teenagers caught trying to set IDP camp ablaze

Female pedestrian [Sciabaca&Oruka - Asgi]

Female pedestrian dies in truck accident due to brake failure in Onitsha