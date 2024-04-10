2 Lagosians fall inside lagoon after bus crash on Third Mainland Bridge

Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said this in a statement in Lagos.

He said that personnel of the Marine Police were in search of the two adults, a male and female, who fell off the LT 18-seater bus.

Farinloye said that the crash involving the bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA occurred by Adeniyi Adele axis inward Lagos Island, on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said that the driver of the vehicle, who was on speed, swerved off the road and hit the bridge railings. The impact forcefully pushed the two passengers off the bus into the Lagos lagoon.