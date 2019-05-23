Spokesman for the police in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Elkana said they slept in the shop and put on the generator in the same place.

According to him, they were found dead by their sister on Tuesday morning.

“On May 21, at about 7.30am, Ogudu Police Station received an information that on the said date at about 6.30am, one Emmanuel John, 21 years and John Paul, 22 years were found dead.

“They died as a result of generator fumes they inhaled while asleep. We gathered that the duo put on a generator and locked themselves inside the shop, resulting to their death,” Elkana said.

NAN had earlier gathered that the deceased were recently brought from the village for some skills acquisition before the sad incident.

NAN further learnt that relatives of the deceased had evacuated the corpses for burial.