17-year-old student commits suicide in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased was a student at Government Secondary School, Gboko, Benue State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through a text message.

She said before his death, he was a student at Government Secondary School, Gboko.

Anene said that the details of the incident remained sketchy even though it was reported at the E Division Police Station, Makurdi.

She said that the deceased was rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi, where Doctors confirmed him dead.

NAN further reports that efforts to talk to the father of the deceased, Mr Kula Tyochivir proved abortive as he insisted on talking at another time.

