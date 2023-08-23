ADVERTISEMENT
UNICAL replaces suspended Dean, appoints Ugbe acting Dean, Faculty of Law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Egbe is accused of improper behaviour towards female students, among other irregularities, while Ugbe's appointment took effect from Tuesday.

UNICAL suspends Dean of Law over sexual assault allegations.
A statement by the Registrar of the University, Mr Gabriel Egbe, said that Ugbe would replace Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the former Dean, who was suspended on Aug. 17 following allegations bordering on highhandedness.

Egbe is specifically accused of improper behaviour towards female students, among other irregularities. Already, a seven-man panel has been set up to look into the allegations.

The statement indicated that Ugbe’s appointment took effect from Tuesday, August 22, and would run till a substantive Dean is elected for the faculty. It said that Ugbe would take up the responsibilities and duties associated with the office and also oversee the faculty’s academic programmes.

She would also foster a healthy relationship among staff and students, and create a positive environment for teaching and learning in the faculty.

Other functions include supporting faculty members in their research activities and collaborating with the University administration to implement and actualise the institution’s vision.

