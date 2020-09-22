The late commander was killed in an ambush by the Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday near Damboa in Borno.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno described the death as a sad moment for the family of the deceased, the Nigerian military as well as the people of Borno and the nation in general.

Zulum described the late Colonel as a gallant and dogged officer under whose command Damboa was never defeated by the Boko Haram terrorists.

According to him, the late commander remained resolute, careful and committed in discharging his duties and had contributed immensely to the fight against insurgency in the north east.

Tears, pains as army buries war commander Col. Dahiru Bako in Maiduguri. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

“He is also one of the stabilising factors in keeping Borno state during this time of insurgency not only Borno but also in Yobe state.

“We shall remember him forever for his contribution to the peace in Borno and Yobe states and the country in general,” he said.

The governor prayed for God to reward him with Al Jannah firdaus and those other officers and men who had lost their lives in the cause of discharging their duties.

He also announced that the Government of Borno would provide a befitting house for the family of the deceased officer to ensure their comfort.

He also donated N20 million to support the welfare needs of the deceased family.

“I am aware that the Nigerian army is providing scholarship for his children and we shall also support in complementing the effort of the Nigerian military.

“For the welfare of his family, Borno government shall release the sum of N20 million and the cheque will be handed over to the family latest today or tomorrow morning.

“At this juncture, let me once again extend my sincere appreciation to the Nigerian military,” he added.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, while reading the funeral recitation for the late officer, described him as a gallant and fearless officer whose sacrifice would forever be remembered.

Buratai stated that the late commander had been very active in the fight against insurgency from different fronts in the North East theatre of operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wife of the late commander who broke down after the death of her husband has been receiving treatment at the military medical facility in Maiduguri.

Family members who attended the burial were seen weeping profusely while all officers and soldiers were in sober mood.

The Chief of Army Staff led other top officers and the commanders while the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Ali Ndume was in company of the governor among other dignitaries.