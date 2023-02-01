Sanwo-Olu inaugurates expressway project, flags off 2nd phase construction

Sanwo-Olu, at the inauguration in Ibeju Lekki, appreciated the support of residents during the construction of the 18.75 km road which had been expanded from two to six lanes.

“It is one of the best-constructed roads with rigid pavements in the country,” he said of the construction.

He recalled the hardship on the two-lane road constructed over 40 years ago, which led to the decision to turn it into a modern six-lane concrete road befitting of a metropolitan area.

“About two and half years ago, in November 2020, we received several distress calls, we plied on this road from Eleko Junction to Epe through a lot of agony and pain.

“We came out and we told our citizens that we were going to bring a permanent solution to this road that was constructed as a rural road over 40 years ago.

“It used to be a two lanes road, but because of development, because of the growth that we have seen on the Ibeju-Lekki, Eti-Osa to Epe corridor, it became obvious that the road could not serve our people again. It became deplorable and it became unusable.

“So, in November 2020, we said we were going to reconstruct completely this 18.75 kilometres road and today we are thankful to God because we have transformed from a two-lane rural road to six-lane rigid concrete road with full complement of all of the road infrastructure,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu enumerated both the Federal and State government projects in the area responsible for speedy development of the Ibeju-Lekki/Epe axis.

“This axis is considered the fastest developing area globally,” he said.

The governor urged the residents to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election, urging them to shun violence.

He said all the traditional rulers that needed excision would have their desires granted but urged them to ensure APC is retained for progressive ideals.

Sanwo-Olu also called on religious institutions and other groups and individuals to support the party.

He urged religious leaders and traditional rulers to tell their subjects to come out en masse to vote for APC candidates in the general elections in order to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Sanwo-Olu, after the inauguration of the first phase, flagged off the commencement of the second phase of the construction works from Eleko Junction to Abraham Adesanya Roundabout.

Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, said the Phase1 Eleko Junction-Epe T-Junction project inauguration was another great effort of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration to eliminate gridlock.

She said it was also to impact socio-economic development positively among other benefits.

“In January 2021, work started on the worst segment of the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway i.e from Epe to Eleko T-Junction, a distance of 18.75km.

“Today, the narratives of the harrowing experience of commuters and motorists on this stretch has changed.

“Not only have we fixed the stretch from Eleko to Epe T junction we have also upgraded the road with outfalls and pavement in rigid concrete with an introduction of an additional lane on either side dedicated to trucks.

“This is in anticipation of the upsurge in average daily traffic (ADT) volumes as activities ramp up at the Lekki deep sea port, refinery and other businesses around the Lekki Free Trade Zone corridor,” she said.

Adeyoye urged residents to take ownership of the project, which stretches from Victoria Island to Epe T-junction, and to be wary of vandals by guarding it as the second phase takes off.