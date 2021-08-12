Road accidents claim 23 lives in Delta – FRSC

According to Okoyeocha, 270 out of the 293 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries from the crashes.

He identified speeding as one of the major causes of road accidents in the state.

“The command has fought and is fighting relentlessly against reckless driving in the state to prevent loss of lives.

“Investigation by the command showed that most of the crashes were due to human factors such as alcoholism, inexperience, peer influence and speed limit violation on the expressway.