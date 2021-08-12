RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Road accidents claim 23 lives in Delta – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says no fewer than 23 persons died in 40 road traffic crashes between May and July in Delta.

Road accidents claim 23 lives in Delta – FRSC. [NAN]
Road accidents claim 23 lives in Delta – FRSC. [NAN]

Mr Patrick Okoyeocha, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Asaba that 293 persons were involved in the crashes.

Recommended articles

According to Okoyeocha, 270 out of the 293 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries from the crashes.

He identified speeding as one of the major causes of road accidents in the state.

“The command has fought and is fighting relentlessly against reckless driving in the state to prevent loss of lives.

“Investigation by the command showed that most of the crashes were due to human factors such as alcoholism, inexperience, peer influence and speed limit violation on the expressway.

“The corps has initiated a strategy which includes public education, enforcement of traffic rules and regulations as well as use of mobile courts to prosecute traffic offenders to serve as deterrent,’’ he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Corps members replace striking Doctors in FMC Yola - Report

Shehu Shagari's wife Hadiza dies after battle with COVID-19

How my 3 children escaped from kidnappers den – Village Head

Road accidents claim 23 lives in Delta – FRSC

Flood destroys 1,567 farmlands, kills 5 in Bauchi

Buhari mourns death of Gani Fawehinmi's eldest son, Fawehinmi

About 1.3 million candidates write 2021 NECO exam — Registrar

Oshiomhole considers Keyamo a traitor who ended his reign as APC Chairman

Indonesians say they choked Nigerian diplomat because he elbowed one of them