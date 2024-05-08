ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau Govt pays 5 years clothing allowance to solicitors to boost morale

News Agency Of Nigeria

The payment was made to motivate state counsel to put in their best and increase productivity.

Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang [Legit.ng]
Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang [Legit.ng]

Recommended articles

Philemon Dafi, the state Commissioner for Justice, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria and said the payment was for 2018 to 2023. Dafi said the payment was made to motivate state counsel to put in their best and increase productivity.

The ministry will do all it takes to improve staff welfare and encourage state counsel to dress well.

"Dressing well can also help you feel empowered and confident to take on new challenges, meet new people and progress in your career”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the government has created opportunities for training programmes, workshops, and mentorship opportunities to help employees enhance their skills and grow in their careers.

"The state has trained prosecutors and investigators and also holds continuous legal education for lawyers as well as hosting webinars on topical issues in the ministry”, he said.

He further said that some state officials have been sponsored on a study tour to Lagos State to understudy the workings and operations of the Ministry of Justice, land and Bureau and the Office of the Surveyor-General.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldiers unlawfully kills 12, seizes 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

Soldiers unlawfully kills 12, seizes 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

List of CBN licensed deposit money banks, other financial institutions

List of CBN licensed deposit money banks, other financial institutions

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks of absence

Lawal begins plan for Child Rights Protection Bill to enhance child welfare

Lawal begins plan for Child Rights Protection Bill to enhance child welfare

'Another gang up by the ruling elite' - NLC rejects CBN's cybersecurity levy

'Another gang up by the ruling elite' - NLC rejects CBN's cybersecurity levy

Lekki residents mourn VGC chairman who died in his car after buying soft drinks

Lekki residents mourn VGC chairman who died in his car after buying soft drinks

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Plateau Govt pays 5 years clothing allowance to solicitors to boost morale

Plateau Govt pays 5 years clothing allowance to solicitors to boost morale

33 states at high risk of flooding problems between July and September

33 states at high risk of flooding problems between July and September

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A picture of the Landmark beach after demolition by the Federal Government. [Twitter:@landmarkafrica]

'What we built in 6 years was destroyed in 6 hours' — Landmark counts losses

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival [NAN]

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial