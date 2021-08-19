President Buhari ratifies International Coffee Agreement, 2007

‘“The FEC meeting had drawn a conclusion on the agreement on October 21, 2020, with emphasis on Conclusion 10, which approved the preparation of the Instrument of Ratification of Nigeria’s membership of the International Coffee Organisation and International Coffee Agreement of 2007.

“The 2007 Agreement will strengthen the ICO’s role as a forum for intergovernmental consultations, facilitate international trade through increased transparency and access to relevant information,” Shehu said.

The president’s spokesman added that the agreement would also promote a sustainable coffee economy for the benefit of all stakeholders, and particularly, of small-scale farmers in coffee producing countries.

According to Shehu, the agreement is an important instrument for development cooperation, and will provide the legal framework for core activities undertaken by the Organisation in future.