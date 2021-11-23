RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue kidnapped students, others in Zamfara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victims were rescued during operations by police officers.

Nigerian police officers [NPF]
Nigerian police officers [NPF]

The Police Command in Zamfara says it has rescued 24 persons, including five students, kidnapped while writing their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, stated this while handing over the rescued victims to state government on Tuesday in Gusau.

Elkanah said that the police operatives deployed to various locations in the state succeeded in rescuing the kidnapped victims.

Among those rescued, he said, were four students of Government Secondary School, Birnin Yero, who were writing their SSCE examination and one other student of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

"On November 22, at about 1900hrs, Police Tactical Operatives deployed on Shinkafi axis, while on search and rescue operations, with regard to abduction of the students and other victims, acted on intelligence and rescued the students, along with eight others.

"The victims, who spent 60 days in captivity, have now been rescued unconditionally," Elkanah said.

He said that they would undergo medical checks and police debriefings before being handed over to the state government to be re-united with their families.

The police commissioner also said that the police tactical team deployed on Gusau-Tsafe-Funtua road, on November 22, succeeded in rescuing 11 passengers abducted by armed bandits while travelling in the night.

He added that the travellers were plying the road at about 11:30 pm in two Golf 3 vehicles, with registration numbers: AE 535 ARG and GUS 274 XF.

Elkanah, however, stated that all the rescued travellers had been debriefed and reunited with their families.

"I want use this opportunity to warn members of the public, especially travellers and commercial drivers, that the order of the state government restricting movement of travellers into the state at night time is still in force.

"Considering the time and period in which the bandits block the road and abduct innocent people, the command, under my watch, will arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons found violating this order," Elkanah said.

Receiving the victims on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, commended the police and other security agencies for the efforts.

Dosara appreciated the synergy between the state government and the security agencies in fight against insecurity in the state.

He said that the recent measures by the state government had yielded results in reducing criminality in the state.

The police boss assured the security agencies of government's partnership in the quest to restore law and order in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Tambuwal says Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive

Governor Tambuwal says Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive

Senator wants Police Force to get sophisticated equipment to tackle insecurity

Senator wants Police Force to get sophisticated equipment to tackle insecurity

Police rescue kidnapped students, others in Zamfara

Police rescue kidnapped students, others in Zamfara

Governor Sanwo-Olu praises late Baba Suwe as 'bundle of talent'

Governor Sanwo-Olu praises late Baba Suwe as 'bundle of talent'

EFCC arrests former minister Fani-Kayode over alleged fraud

EFCC arrests former minister Fani-Kayode over alleged fraud

Reps pass bill abolishing BSc, HND dichotomy

Reps pass bill abolishing BSc, HND dichotomy

NCC alerts Nigerians on false Davido’s airtime, data giveaway advert

NCC alerts Nigerians on false Davido’s airtime, data giveaway advert

Speak out if your child was killed at Lekki Toll Gate – FG tells concerned families

Speak out if your child was killed at Lekki Toll Gate – FG tells concerned families

Benue Assembly approves Ortom's request to borrow N18.225 billion

Benue Assembly approves Ortom's request to borrow N18.225 billion

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]