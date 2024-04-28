ADVERTISEMENT
Wike happy contractors on track to deliver projects for Tinubu's 1 year in office

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister expressed satisfaction with the project, which he said was almost 99 per cent ready.

Projects: Wike lauds contractors for keeping to their promises [NAN]
Projects: Wike lauds contractors for keeping to their promises [NAN]

Wike gave the commendation after inspecting some of the ongoing projects across the capital territory on Saturday.

The minister recalled that he had promised the residents of Abuja that President Bola Tinubu would inaugurate a lot of projects to celebrate his one year in office.

“I am fully satisfied. This is a promise made and a promise kept.

“We went to the Southern Parkway, from Christian Centre to Ring Road I, being executed by Setraco. The project is almost 98 per cent completed.

“We have been to the Outer Southern Expressway from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road I, being executed CGC.

“You can agree with me that it is just the beauty. The landscape is wonderful, and the project is also 98 per cent completed.

“We went to the Vice President’s residence being executed by Julius Berger and the company has assured us that all the furniture and other facilities are ready and that they are doing finishing touches,” he said.

From the VP's residence, the minister inspected the B6 and B12 roads on Independence Avenue, being executed by Julius Berger and the company officials assured the minister that it would be ready for inauguration in May.

He equally inspected the N-20 Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway in Jahi District, being executed by Gilmour.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the project, which he said was almost 99 per cent ready.

He equally expressed confidence that the overhead bridge projects at Wuye and the road projects at Guzape would also be ready for commissioning.

“I want to thank all the companies for keeping to their words. They promised us that all these projects will be commissioned by May.

“I am very impressed. This is money spent well. The renewed hope agenda is alive,” the minister said.

He attributed the successes being recorded in less than a year to the full support of President Bola Tinubu.

He added, “We are doing all we can to complement Tinubu’s efforts for giving us all that we require to do our job. We are making sure that all the support is not in vain.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

