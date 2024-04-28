ADVERTISEMENT
Vehicles burnt, 1 dead as tanker carrying gas explodes after brake failure in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the tanker suffered brake failure after which it lost control and crashed into the road barricade, then went up in flames.

Florence Okpe, Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said the incident occurred at 4.10 p.m.

She explained that six people were involved in the incident, all male adults, saying that one person who was the motor boy, died in the incident while two people were injured.

“A total of five vehicles were involved, including two Nissan cars with registration numbers AAN 544 YC, LSD 993 CY, a Sino tanker marked T23771 LA, a Micra marked GDB 841 XR and a Honda CRV without registration number,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the tanker suffered brake failure after which it lost control and crashed into the road barricade, then went up in flames.

She added that some vehicles and shops around were burnt.

“The fire service was contacted immediately and the scene was cordoned off, to avoid a secondary crash.

“The deceased was deposited at the State General Hospital morgue, Abeokuta, and the injured victims were taken away by the families.

“FRSC operatives are still on the ground managing the traffic situation,” she said.

