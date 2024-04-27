ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello's nemesis, Akpoti tells EFCC to see ex-governor's case to the end

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kogi senator and Bello have a long history of bitter political rivalry.

The EFCC has accused Bello of committing fraud to the tune of ₦80.2bn and the senator noted that the agency must protect its integrity by seeing the case to the end.

To avoid the impression that their actions against Bello were merely a witch-hunt attempt, Akpoti-Uduaghan called on the anti-graft commission to investigate other corrupt public officials.

This comes after a recent revelation by the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, that the former Kogi governor refused to honour an invitation because a female senator (name withheld) had allegedly gathered journalists to humiliate him anytime he was at the agency’s office.

“I called Yahaya Bello, as a serving governor, to come to my office to clear himself. I shouldn’t have done that. But he said that because a certain senator had planted over 100 journalists in my office, he would not come.

“I told him that he would be allowed to use my private gate to give him a cover, but he said my men should come to his village to interrogate him,” Olukoyede said in a now-viral video.

Meanwhile, the Kogi senator has expressed surprise over Bello's excuse for not honouring the EFCC's invitation, urging the embattled former governor to honour the invitation to clear his name.

ALSO READ: American school refunds $760,000 Yahaya Bello deposit to EFCC

She also reminded Bello of the importance of respecting Nigeria’s laws, given his former position as the chief security officer of his state.

“I was surprised to hear that Yahaya Bello evaded the invitation from the EFCC, despite having served as Kogi’s former chief security officer. As a former governor, he should understand the importance of respecting Nigeria’s laws and constitution.

“It’s a well-known fact that he who comes into equity must come with clean hands. As such, I advise him to honour the invitation and clear his name while he still has the chance.

“I’d also like to take this moment to appreciate the diligence of the EFCC in handling the case so far.

“No Nigerian is above the law, and therefore, the agency must see this case through to the end if they are to gain the trust of both Nigerians and the international community in the fight against corruption,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

