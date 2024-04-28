Shettima urges political leaders to project Nigeria’s cultural diversity

Stanley Nkwocha, spokesperson of the Vice-President, in a statement on Saturday, said Shettima made the call during conferment of the Chieftaincy title of Asiwaju of Ijebuland on Dr Sulaiman Adegunwa.

According to the statement, the ceremony was held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Shettima emphasised the importance of service to humanity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

He conveyed greetings from President Bola Tinubu, describing the new Asiwaju as “a worthy son of the soil, a leader committed to entrenching peaceful coexistence across the length and breadth of the nation.”

Shettima said: ”The event we are all gathered here to witness is not just one that celebrates the intertwining between leadership and culture but indeed the essence of humanity which is service.

“As beautiful as we all look in the various attires we are putting on, so is the beauty in our diversity, so is the beauty of our heritage, so is the beauty of our cultures which bellies in our age-long tradition.”

He called on Adegunwa to see his new role as a call to service and a reminder that, “what we owe this country is a sacrifice for love, tolerance and total dedication.”

Recounting Adegunwa’s inspiring story of success, Shettima noted that, “the story of Baba is successful yet very motivational, that for every man that strives to succeed, there is no way the doors would not be open.

“On our part, we shall continue to partner with well-meaning Nigerians to ensure that for everyone who sacrifices and strives to succeed despite the challenges we face as a nation, we shall leave no stone unturned in giving them all the support.

“I wish Dr Adegunwa a most meritorious and legacy-filled Chieftaincy. May your era bring bountiful peace, love, and progress to this beautiful land. Thank you and God bless,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, congratulated Dr Adegunwa, recounting his journey from a small photo studio to investments in banking, real estate, agriculture, and education.

“Today, Baba Dr Adegunwa is installed with the distinguished title of the Asiwaju of Ijebuland.

“I am confident that the new Asiwaju will bring his wealth of experience and personal attributes, courage and philanthropy to discharge his new role admirably to the Ijebu people.”

Also, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayọde Adetọna II, who conferred the Chieftaincy title, commended Dr Adegunwa and his wife for distinguishing themselves in character and their fields of endeavour.

He also applauded their contributions to the community’s economic well-being.

Oba Adetona, who has been on the throne for 64 years, said the palace had observed the Adegunwa with “joy and pride”.