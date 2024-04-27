ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Zulum approves employment of 15 persons with disabilities

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum also ordered the Ministry of Education to work out modalities for introducing the teaching of special education courses at the College of Education in Bama.

The governor gave the approval in Maiduguri on Saturday at the Government House when he met with members of the Association of People Living with Disability.

“I am delighted to note that despite your disability, you people are not lazy; you decided to pursue your education, and for this, I want to commend you.

“I directed the Commissioner of Education to process your application for employment for my approval immediately. Therefore, I want to bring to your kind notice that you should be on the payroll of the Borno Government effective 1st May 2024,” he said.

The Governor directed the commissioner of education, Lawan Abba-Wakilbe to review the activities of all the blind schools in Borno in order to train more people with disabilities.

Zulum also ordered the Ministry of Education to work out modalities for introducing the teaching of special education courses at the College of Education in Bama.

“I am happy that they have obtained their qualifications in different specialisations. Let’s strengthen the College of Education in Bama to start delivering courses on special education,” Zulum said.

Earlier, Alhaji Muhammed Mustapha, Borno Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Association of the Blind, expressed gratitude to Zulum for approving employment for his members.

Mustapha thanked him for prioritising efforts toward uplifting the living standards of such persons in society.

