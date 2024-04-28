ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army hands over dismissed soldier, 3 impersonators to Lagos police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said the suspects were caught wearing camouflage, T-shirts and face caps of the Nigerian Army.

Nigerian Army hands over dismissed soldier, 3 impersonators to Lagos police [ForefrontMagazine]
Nigerian Army hands over dismissed soldier, 3 impersonators to Lagos police [ForefrontMagazine]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the handing over to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that an Army Captain (name not mentioned), attached to Dodan Barracks, Obalende, brought the four suspects (names withheld), to Onikan Police Division on Friday at about 5.01 p.m.

He said that all the suspects were of no fixed addresses, adding that one of them was dismissed from the Army in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundeyin said the suspects were caught wearing camouflage, T-shirts and face caps of the Nigerian Army.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that the suspects frequently committed various crimes using military accoutrements and they equally used them to beat checkpoints.

”Efforts are on to ascertain how they got the army uniforms. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria would have gone bankrupt if I didn't remove fuel subsidy - Tinubu

Nigeria would have gone bankrupt if I didn't remove fuel subsidy - Tinubu

NNPCL declines FOI request on staff who alleged acquisition of luxury properties

NNPCL declines FOI request on staff who alleged acquisition of luxury properties

Navy recruits 1,486 personnel to tackle oil theft, piracy – Minister

Navy recruits 1,486 personnel to tackle oil theft, piracy – Minister

Scarcity worsens in Sokoto as black marketers sell fuel at ₦2,000/litre

Scarcity worsens in Sokoto as black marketers sell fuel at ₦2,000/litre

Lawmaker-elect begs Gov Otti to prevail on Abia Speaker to inaugurate him

Lawmaker-elect begs Gov Otti to prevail on Abia Speaker to inaugurate him

203 Ekiti public schools benefit from $25m World Bank grant

203 Ekiti public schools benefit from $25m World Bank grant

Vehicles burnt, 1 dead as tanker carrying gas explodes after brake failure in Ogun

Vehicles burnt, 1 dead as tanker carrying gas explodes after brake failure in Ogun

Shettima urges political leaders to project Nigeria’s cultural diversity

Shettima urges political leaders to project Nigeria’s cultural diversity

Stakeholders ask FG to unbundle INEC before 2027 general elections

Stakeholders ask FG to unbundle INEC before 2027 general elections

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US unveils global food security strategy plan for Nigeria [Twitter:@USAID}

US unveils global food security strategy plan for Nigeria

Dangote Diesel [The Nation Newspaper]

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

Reno Omokri offers Obi supporters $10k - nobody has won over 24 hours after

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200