Nigerian Army hands over dismissed soldier, 3 impersonators to Lagos police
Hundeyin said the suspects were caught wearing camouflage, T-shirts and face caps of the Nigerian Army.
The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the handing over to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
Hundeyin said that an Army Captain (name not mentioned), attached to Dodan Barracks, Obalende, brought the four suspects (names withheld), to Onikan Police Division on Friday at about 5.01 p.m.
He said that all the suspects were of no fixed addresses, adding that one of them was dismissed from the Army in 2016.
“On interrogation, it was discovered that the suspects frequently committed various crimes using military accoutrements and they equally used them to beat checkpoints.
”Efforts are on to ascertain how they got the army uniforms. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.
