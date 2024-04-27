ADVERTISEMENT
Chess master Tunde Onakoya's parents get house gift from good Samaritan

Nurudeen Shotayo

Onakoya was thankful for the sacrifices made by his parents to ensure that he was educated.

The emotion-filled Onakoya announced the gesture to his parents in a post on his X handle on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Overwhelmed by the act, the chess enthusiast expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his parents for their sacrifices to ensure he was educated.

Despite his father's initial disapproval of his passion for chess, Onakoya acknowledged his unwavering support in several other ways, which propelled him to this current height.

“Today, an angel blessed my parents with a new home. It stands as the epitome of the greatest act of kindness I’ll ever witness in this lifetime. Thank you.

“My mother toiled as a janitor in the very institution where I pursued my education, ensuring I had the opportunity to learn. Meanwhile, my father navigated the chaotic streets as a Danfo driver and conductor, tirelessly striving to put food on our table.

“To afford them the life they truly deserve is the greatest joy life could ever bestow upon me.” Onakoya wrote.

Tunde Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent playing chess [Instagram]
The development comes on the heels of Onakoya's recent Guinness World Record feat for the longest chess marathon.

Last weekend, the Chess in Slum Africa founder surpassed the previous Guinness World Record set by Norwegian duo, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad.

The two Norwegians set the record of 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds for the longest chess marathon in November 2018.

However, Onakoya, who had initially set himself a target of 58 hours before, played chess for 60 hours in Times Square, New York, United States to set a new world record.

He embarked on the quest to raise $1m (roughly over ₦1.1 billion) for underprivileged African children to access education.

Meanwhile, the chess master was able to raise $114,583.96, amounting to over ₦131m when converted to naira.

World Bank anticipates substantial decline in global food prices by 2025

Yahaya Bello's nemesis, Akpoti tells EFCC to see ex-governor's case to the end

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river

