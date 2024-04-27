ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra residents pour encomium on retiring CP Adeoye

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emeka said that the CP handed professionalism to officers in the state and urged the force in general to emulate him.

Aderemi Adeoye
Aderemi Adeoye

Most residents talked to on Saturday, described the retiring officer as a fine police officer.

The Traditional Ruler of Umueri, in Anambra East Igwe Ben Emeka said Adeoye is a special breed of police officer.

Igwe Chidubem Iweka, the traditional ruler of Obosi Kingdom, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, said when he spoke to Adeoye on the phone regarding his community, he promptly helped without seeing or asking for gratification.

“I have to be here to see you face to face to honour a man of integrity, one who prides in professionalism.

“Adeoye killed gratification in public service and I wish you greatness in your next endeavour,” Iweka said.

Mrs Pamela Igwe, a journalist with Radio Nigeria, described Adeoye as one with passion for his chosen career and offered his best in the service.

Ralph Enwelu of NAN said that Adeoye left a big shoe for police officers in the state to fill and the force as a whole.

Enwelu said that Adeoye’s humility in service thrills him as he relates with all, irrespective of their social class.

Mrs Chinwe Chuka of Anambra Broadcasting Service described Adeoye as a contagious personality and very intelligent.

Chuka said that his humility is beyond measure, yet he prides himself in his profession.

“Journalists in the state will miss him, his quick response to official calls stands him out,” Chuka said.

Mr Boniface Obenta, a journalist with Leadership Newspaper, said in his over 25 years of media practice, Adeoye stood out as the best.

Obenta said he has learnt a lot of lessons from Adeoye that he will copy.

“I wish him the very best in life and may God bless his family more,” Obenta said.

Mr Emeka Ani, a resident, described Adeoye as one who brought in a magical wand in policing in the state.

NAN reports that CP Aderemi Adeoye, born on August 19, 1966, is a graduate of Botany from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and holds a Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He hails from Modakeke in Ife-East LGA, Osun State.

NAN reports that Adeoye is married to Bolanle and the marriage is blessed with four children.

News Agency Of Nigeria

