Niger Delta youths urge stakeholders to support amnesty program boss Otuaro

The Niger Delta Youth who reaffirms its unwavering support for Otuaro made this known in a statement jointly signed, by Engineer Jator Abido, National Coordinator; Comrade Kede Michael, National Secretary; Comrade Akowien Joshual, DPC and Engineer Beke Apere, BOT on Saturday.

The group condemns in the strongest terms the recent press conference held by the Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society, purporting dissatisfaction with the appointment of Dr. Dennis Otuaro, PhD, as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program.

NDYC said since assuming office on March 18, 2024, Dr. Dennis Otuaro has demonstrated exemplary leadership and has worked tirelessly to address the challenges facing the Niger Delta. Adding that is proactive approach and dedication to the welfare of our youth have earned him the respect and admiration of all who have had the privilege of working with him.

The statement reads in part; "We categorically reject the baseless allegations and unfounded assertions made by this faceless group, whose legitimacy and credibility within the Niger Delta region remain questionable.

"It is deeply regrettable that the Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society has chosen to engage in a campaign of misinformation and deceit, seeking to undermine the decision of President Bola Tinubu to appoint Dr. Dennis Otuaro. We urge all stakeholders to disregard the false claims made by this group, as they lack any semblance of truth or credibility.

"President Bola Tinubu's selection of Dr. Dennis Otuaro for this critical role demonstrates his unwavering commitment to promoting competent leadership and fostering peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

"Dr. Otuaro's academic qualifications and proven track record of leadership make him eminently qualified to lead the Presidential Amnesty Program and deliver tangible results for the people of the Niger Delta.

"The Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide calls upon President Bola Tinubu and the Office of the National Security Adviser to dismiss the misguided protests of the Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society and reaffirm their support for Dr. Dennis Otuaro. We urge them to remain steadfast in their commitment to promoting peace and prosperity in our region and to continue to place their trust in Dr. Otuaro's capable hands.

"Furthermore, we denounce the cowardly attempts by certain elements to tarnish Dr. Otuaro's reputation through the dissemination of doctored and misleading videos on social media. Such actions are reprehensible and only serve to highlight the desperation of those who seek to sow seeds of discord and division in our region.

