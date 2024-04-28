Stakeholders ask FG to unbundle INEC before 2027 general elections

They also urged the National Assembly to complete the amendment of the Electoral Act and the review of the Constitution, two years before the general election, to enable Nigerians to understand the changes, for effective implementation and compliance.

The stakeholders observed that the processes leading to the 2023 general elections fell below expectations.

“Constitutional reforms to strengthen the electoral process are national priorities for many Nigerians, especially the organisations represented at the multi-stakeholders forum.

“We urge the Federal Government to create a special election committee with non-partisan people of impeccable character to take over the power of the President in appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This committee will also be responsible for appointing INEC National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners,” they said.

The stakeholders also said that the amendments should ensure that all pre-election cases were concluded before elections and post-election cases concluded before the inauguration of elected officials.

“There is also a need for periodic audits of the National Register of Voters.

“INEC should transmit polling unit election results in near real-time to the dedicated portal accessible by the public. This should be included in the Electoral Act amendment.

“INEC should be unbundled by creating the National Electoral Offenses Commission which will have the power to prosecute electoral offenders,” they added.

The stakeholders called on the government to empower and expand the scope of the National Orientation Agency to mobilise Nigerians for future elections through an effective voter education programme.

“Nigerian youths and other stakeholders should continue to be actively engaged in the electoral process, beginning with the constitutional and electoral review,” they said.

The Forum was organised by the Kimpact Development initiative with the support of the National Democratic Institute and the National Endowment for Democracy.

It was attended by a wide range of organisations including the Youth Electoral Reform Project; Nigerian Youths Parliament; National Association of Nigerian Students; representatives of political parties; the Inter-Party Advisory Council, and the Conference of United Political Parties.

