No plans yet to demolish 2 other buildings next to collapsed Ikoyi building

The 21-storey building, one of three luxury high rise buildings under construction in Ikoyi, collapsed on Monday, November 1, 2021, trapping dozens of people.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said reports that the other two buildings will be demolished are untrue.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurated a six-member panel last week to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

Omotoso said no decisions will be taken until the panel's work is done, and an integrity test is conducted on the buildings.

"It is, therefore, wrong to assert or speculate that the buildings will be demolished," he said.

The commissioner said two more bodies were recovered from the site on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 45.

At least 32 families have submitted DNA samples to claim bodies that are not easy to identify.

Families that can clearly identify their loved ones will start getting them this week to commence burial rites.

A committee made up of senior officials from the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Justice has been set up to supervise the identification and release of the bodies.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced last week the state government was willing to support families of the deceased with burial costs.