RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria’s Garba Umar elected as INTERPOL vice-president for Africa

Authors:

bayo wahab

The AIG is expected to hold the position for the next three years.

Garba Umar elected as the Vice-President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for Africa(TheCable)
Garba Umar elected as the Vice-President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for Africa(TheCable)

Garba Umar, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, has been elected as the Vice-President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for Africa.

Recommended articles

Umar, who is the head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Nigeria, was elected on Thursday , November 24, 2021, at the 89th INTERPOL general assembly which was held in Istanbul, Turkey.

He is expected to hold the position for the next three years.

Umar’s election was announced in a statement on Thursday by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relation Officer.

In the statement, Mba described the AIG as one of Nigeria’s “finest criminal investigators and professional strategic police managers”.

The statement read, “AIG Garba, one of Nigeria’s finest criminal investigators and professional strategic police manager, with over thirty (30) years policing experience both at national and international levels, polled the highest number of votes in the elections. With this appointment, which will span through a period of 3 years.

“AIG Garba is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in coordinating INPERPOL operations targeted at ensuring a safer world for people and communities across the African continent.

“This is in addition to drawing international policing support and cooperation towards advancing public safety and security, protecting the cyber space and generally addressing challenges faced by law enforcement officers and policing managers in the continent.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has reacted to Umar’s election, saying President Muhammadu Buhari “applauded” the development.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC denies mass resignation of ward executives in Gombe

APC denies mass resignation of ward executives in Gombe

Nigeria’s Garba Umar elected as INTERPOL vice-president for Africa

Nigeria’s Garba Umar elected as INTERPOL vice-president for Africa

President Buhari orders security agencies to be `merciless’ with highway criminals

President Buhari orders security agencies to be `merciless’ with highway criminals

Atiku says he doesn't like to celebrate birthdays

Atiku says he doesn't like to celebrate birthdays

Osinbajo applauds Awolowo’s foresight on Zero Oil Plan

Osinbajo applauds Awolowo’s foresight on Zero Oil Plan

28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Troops kill 128 bandits, arrest 64 others in 2 weeks

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Anambra Government slams EFCC for putting Governor Obiano on watchlist

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]