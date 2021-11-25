Nigeria’s Garba Umar elected as INTERPOL vice-president for Africa

Umar, who is the head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Nigeria, was elected on Thursday , November 24, 2021, at the 89th INTERPOL general assembly which was held in Istanbul, Turkey.

He is expected to hold the position for the next three years.

Umar’s election was announced in a statement on Thursday by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relation Officer.

In the statement, Mba described the AIG as one of Nigeria’s “finest criminal investigators and professional strategic police managers”.

The statement read, “AIG Garba, one of Nigeria’s finest criminal investigators and professional strategic police manager, with over thirty (30) years policing experience both at national and international levels, polled the highest number of votes in the elections. With this appointment, which will span through a period of 3 years.

“AIG Garba is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in coordinating INPERPOL operations targeted at ensuring a safer world for people and communities across the African continent.

“This is in addition to drawing international policing support and cooperation towards advancing public safety and security, protecting the cyber space and generally addressing challenges faced by law enforcement officers and policing managers in the continent.”