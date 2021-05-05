NAPTAN begs abductors of Greenfield University students not to execute them

Sources said the abductors warned that failure of the Kaduna State Government or the students’ families to meet their demands by Tuesday, May 4, would lead to the killing of the students in their custody.

The NAPTAN National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, has called on the abductors to “please and please” not to execute or hurt any other students that is in their captivity, and begged them to extend the deadline and time of their execution in other for the parents to meet their demand.

Danjuma said in Kaduna on Tuesday that there is the need to beg the bandits in view of the situation some of the students find themselves since the day they were kidnapped and kept in the forest.

Saying that there is high tensions and fears among all the families, relatives and other concerned citizens in the state since the moment they threatened to kill all the remaining students on a radio station.

He says “begging them became mandatory because we want all our university students back home alive.”

“We were shocked and not happy with that statement on the radio that all our remaining greenfield students would be killed if N100 million and 10 Honda motorcycles are not given to them on Tuesday.

“We are simply begging them not to kill any other students in view of the fact that they are innocent.

“The deadline is really worrisome and we as parents are all concerned and worried over the lives of our students and teachers of the greenfield university.”

According to him, there is also the need for the abductors to extend the date-line they gave, in order to enable some of the parents meet-up with their demands.

Danjuma said it is really unfortunate that Bandits have now come up with new ways of extorting money from families and schools of students through evacuating large number of students to get plenty of money.

He said Government should provide adequate security in order to protect all Nigerian schools so as to avert further attacks on schools.

Pointing out that since the kidnapping of the chibok girls, Dapchi, Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna, many teachers and students are now panicking, Danjuma said governments should quickly bring an end to kidnapping of school students and teachers.

He called on communities to always support the protection of schools, teachers and students, and urged volunteer vigilantes, civilian JTF, Civil defends and the peace corp to assist in protecting schools environment.

Also responding, the National president foundation for the protection of women and childrens, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, also appealed to the abductors for the sake of this holy month of Ramadan not to kill any students.

Tijjani said, “we are begging you to please don’t hurt any students, and to please release them for the sake of the holy month."

She equally begged all the bandit across the northern part of the country to release all people in their captivity.