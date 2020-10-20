The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fasting and prayer is in compliance with an appeal to that effect by Gov. Babagana Zulum after a meeting with stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders.

This is the second time such fasting and prayer will be observed by citizens of the state this year.

A cross section of residents of Maiduguri the state capital observing the fasting and prayer told NAN that they prayed for God’s invention to end the insurgency.

“No sacrifice is too much for peace in Borno. We have suffered for years and will never hesitate to do anything for lasting peace,” a trader Habu Ibrahim said.

A member of staff of the University of Maiduguri, Mr Joseph Msheliza and a driver, Mamman Dahiru, said the fasting and prayer was timely with the renewed military operations against the insurgents.

“We will use this opportunity to pray for protection and success of our leaders and military in achieving lasting peace.

“We hope God will answer our prayers and group of people in dare need,” Dahiru said.

Also, Bukar Mohammed and Aisha Ali, who are in one of the Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs’) camps in Maiduguri said such fasting and prayer should be sustained .

“We have stayed many years in Maiduguri camp waiting for peace to return so that we can go back to our ancestral land.

“It has been a painful experience that we need to sustain prayers for God to wipe our tears,” Ali said.

In another development, the Borno government has began the resettlement of IDPs in some of the recovered areas.

So far, hundreds of have been resettled in their communities in Mafa, Kukawa, Konduga and Gwoza Local Government Areas.