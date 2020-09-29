Senator Elisha Abbo who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber, has been a Laycon stan for the duration of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

With Laycon winning the N85 million prize money last weekend, Abbo is now ready to shut down Lagos for the rapper; and is summoning Afropop star Naira Marley to headline this party.

“Congrats Laycon. All Marlians, come here! Gather here today. I cannot support Laycon and Laycon loses.

“I told you Laycon is coming home with the money. Laycon is home with the money. We are going to Lagos for a partyyyyyy!!!

“Naira Marley, come here! Party for Laycon!!," Abbo shared.

In 2019, Abbo who is Nigeria’s youngest senator, was caught on tape dishing out slaps on a hapless lady named Osimibibra Warmate in a sex toy shop in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja.

The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, with a teary-eyed Abbo apologising profusely afterwards.

In July of 2020, a magistrate court dismissed the case against the 42-year-old lawmaker, ruling that the evidence and exhibits tendered to the court did not prove the criminal charges against him.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has however just ruled differently--ordering the senator to pay N50 million to Warmate as compensation for the assault.

A senate committee is also investigating the incident.