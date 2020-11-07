A tank farm fire that started on Thursday, November 5, 2020, has finally been extinguished nearly three days later on Saturday, November 7.

The fire started around 12:20 pm on Thursday in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

A combined response team of LASEMA, the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service, Nigerian Navy Fire, Nigerian Police, and Forte Oil Fire Service was deployed to the scene to contain the fire.

LASEMA announced on Saturday morning that the fire was only finally extinguished at 9 am.

The fire from the 7.6 million litres PMS tank was prevented from spreading to the other tank farms in the surrounding area.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to residents and any alarm or distress from the fire," LASEMA director-general, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but Oke-Osanyintolu said investigations will commence immediately.

He also said the state government will conduct an assessment to strengthen the support available to such a critical area, and implement measures to prevent a recurrence.