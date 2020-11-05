A tank farm in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State has been engulfed by fire on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says the intensity of the fire is very high.

Emergency responders have arrived on scene and started operations to contain the fire.

Agencies already on the scene, according to LASEMA, include, Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service, Nigerian Navy Fire, Nigerian Police and Forte Oil Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Details later.