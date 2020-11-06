A fire that broke out at a tank farm in Lagos has continued to burn nearly 24 hours after it started.

The fire started around 12:20 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Ijora Badia area of the state.

Videos recorded by eyewitnesses and posted online showed that the fire was still active early on Friday, November 6, nearly 24 hours later.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said in an update late on Thursday that the fire had been localised to prevent it from spreading to any secondary sites or adjoining locations.

The agency's director-general, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire was burning off in a controlled manner following the activation of the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans.

He said a combined response team of public and private stakeholders were working to curtail the fire from escalating to other tanks in the depot.

"All appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents have been taken," he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu urged Lagosians to remain calm, and that all safety measures have been put in place.

No loss of lives, or injuries have been recorded in the course of the still ongoing operation, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.