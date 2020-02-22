The Lagos House of Assembly is set to amend the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps Law 2019 to establish the state’s Amotekun Corps.

Recently the South-West governors and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu resolved that Operation Amotekun that was initially conceived as a regional security outfit be run as a state-led effort.

Lagos State House of Assembly has begun the process of establishing and legalizing the operations Amotekun in the state.

This was announced in a statement by the state House of Assembly, and signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Tunde Braimoh.

According to the statement, the state assembly will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 24, 2020, on Amotekun Corps.

The statement reads, “This important Legislative procedure shall hold at the Assembly Pavilion on Monday 24th February 2020 by 12 noon prompt.

“The event is put together by the House of Asembly in furtherance of it’s extant and traditional practice of involving the citizen’s especially critical stakeholders in its legislative activities for robust results.

“While personal invitations have been extended to some individuals and organizations considered directly relevant to the state security architecture, this notice also serves as invitation to any member of the public or organizations who might have any contributions to make or memoranda to submit. Security is a common concern and it begins with each individual”.

Operation Amotekun was launched in Oyo state on Thursday, January 9, 2020.