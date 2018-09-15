Pulse.ng logo
Kemi Adeosun has travelled out of the country

The former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun has departed the shores of Nigeria.

According to Premium Times, a close source confirmed that she left the country for the UK.

The source said “She has left Nigeria. She most likely is in the UK by now.”

Adeosun’s departure is coming 24 hours after she resigned as finance minister following the certificate forgery allegation levelled against her.

The former minister was accused of accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

PDP warned

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier alleged that the Federal Government was planning to secretly fly Adeosun out of Nigeria.

The PDP in a statement released to newsmen said “Our investigations reveal that the Federal Government, which earlier made efforts to defend Mrs. Adeosun, has already perfected a plot to help her to evade prosecution following fears that she could open up on the humongous corruption going on in the financial sector under the Buhari administration.

“The PDP is also aware of plots by the Federal Government to secretly move her out of the country, and for that, we urge the international community to be at alert and ensure she is repatriated to face justice in Nigeria should the Federal Government succeeds in its devious plan.”

The party also called on President Buhari to arrest and prosecute the former minister.

