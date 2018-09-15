Pulse.ng logo
PDP says FG wants to secretly fly Kemi Adeosun out of Nigeria

Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of the country

The PDP, while commending the minister for resigning, also called on Buhari’s government to arrest and prosecute Adeosun.

PDP says FG wants to secretly fly Kemi Adeosun out of Nigeria play

Kemi Adeosun, former Nigeria's finance minister

(Premium Times)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of plotting to move former finance minister, Kemi Adeosun outside Nigeria.

This is coming after Adeosun tendered her resignation on Friday, September 14, 2018.

She was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

The PDP, while commending the minister for resigning, also called on President Buhari’s government to arrest and prosecute her.

According to Daily Post, this was made known by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP said “The party invites Nigerians to note that President Muhammadu Buhari, whose administration has become notorious for shielding its many fraudulent and corrupt officials, could not summon the rectitude to sack Mrs. Adeosun, adding that she would have still been in office, if not for the sustained uproar by Nigerians and international creditors.

“Our investigations reveal that the Federal Government, which earlier made efforts to defend Mrs. Adeosun, has already perfected a plot to help her to evade prosecution following fears that she could open up on the humongous corruption going on in the financial sector under the Buhari administration.

“The PDP is also aware of plots by the Federal Government to secretly move her out of the country, and for that, we urge the international community to be at alert and ensure she is repatriated to face justice in Nigeria should the Federal Government succeeds in its devious plan.”

PDP demands open investigation

The PDP also called on the government to launch an open investigation into the affairs of the finance ministry under Adeosun.

The party said “Furthermore, we are also aware that President Buhari was not by any measure prepared to drop her from his cabinet but for the demand by those responsible for her appointment, who protested her continued stay in office, although for their own selfish gains. A case of corruption fighting back!

“The PDP therefore demands an immediate open inquest into the records of the Finance Ministry under Mrs. Adeosun, to unravel all improprieties by the Buhari Presidency cabal, including alleged diversion of oil proceeds, fraudulent oil subsidy deals, leading to high fuel price; depletion of our foreign reserves, embezzling of funds retuned by Switzerland and other huge sleazes in the ministry.

“The party also insists that President Buhari must be held responsible for all infractions in the finance ministry under Adeosun, as he appointed and retained her despite having information on the certificate forgery; a situation that confirms the decadence and lack of due diligence in the Buhari Presidency.”

Buhari, citadel of iniquity

“Nigerians already know that the Buhari Presidency is a citadel of iniquity with inherent proficiency in stealing, forgery and manipulation of processes. This perhaps explains why President Buhari has not relieved his Special Assistant on Prosecution and Chairman of the Special Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla of his appointment in spite of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) confirmation that he forged his Secondary School Certificate.

ALSO READ: Adeosun explains certificate forgery scandal in resignation letter

“Is it not clear to all that the Buhari administration’s so-called anti-corruption war and purported integrity are mere orchestrations to hoodwink Nigerians and the international community, while Mr. President oversees the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation?”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted Kemi Adeosun's resignation as minister of Finance.

