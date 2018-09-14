Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kemi Adeosun explains NYSC exemption in resignation letter

Kemi Adeosun Nigeria's 23rd finance minister explains certificate forgery scandal in resignation letter

Adeosun resigned her appointment as Nigeria's Finance Minister with a letter detailing her side of the NYSC exemption certificate forgery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI) has said that the allegations of certificate forgery levelled against the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun is an attack on Yorubas. play Kemi Adeosun opens up on NYSC certificate forgery allegation in her resignation letter. (Twitter/Kemi Adeosun)

Nigeria's 23rd finance minister, Kemi Adeosun has bowed out of service following allegations of a forged National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, exemption certificate.

Adeosun resigned her appointment as Nigeria's Finance Minister under President Muhammadu Buhari with a letter detailing her side of the NYSC exemption certificate forgery.

In her letter, Adeosun explained that the result of the investigation into the allegation remains a rude shock to her, hence her reason for resigning her appointment.

ALSO READ: Buhari accepts Adeosun's resignation with a replacement

The finance minister further revealed that until she was 34-years-old, she never got a Nigerian passport as all her visits to Nigeria had always been on holidays.

Read former Finance minister's resignation letter

His Excellency
Muhammadu Buhari 
President, Federal Republic of Nigeria 
State House
Aso Villa
Abuja


Dear Excellency,

Let me commence by thanking you profusely for the honour and privilege of serving under your inspirational leadership. It has been a truly rewarding experience to learn from you and to observe at close quarters your integrity and sense of duty.

I have, today, become privy to the findings of the investigation into the allegation made in an online medium that the Certificate of Exemption from National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) that I had presented was not genuine. This has come as a shock to me and I believe that in line with this administration’s focus on integrity, I must do the honourable thing and resign.

Your Excellency, kindly permit me to outline some of the background to this matter. I was born and raised in the United Kingdom, indeed my parental family home remains in London. My visits to Nigeria up until the age of thirty-four (34) were holidays, with visas obtained in my UK passport. I obtained my first Nigerian passport at the age of thirty-four (34) and when I relocated there was debate as to whether NYSC Law applied to me. Upon enquiry as to my status relating to NYSC, I was informed that due to my residency history and having exceeded the age of thirty (30), I was exempted from the requirement to serve. Until recent events, that remained my understanding.

On the basis of that advice and with the guidance and assistance of those, I thought were trusted associates, NYSC were approached for documentary proof of status. I then received the certificate in question. Having never worked in NYSC, visited the premises, been privy to nor familiar with their operations, I had no reason to suspect that the certificate was anything but genuine. Indeed, I presented that certificate at the 2011 Ogun State House of Assembly and in 2015 for Directorate of State Services (DSS) Clearance as well as to the National Assembly for screening. Be that as it may, as someone totally committed to a culture of probity and accountability I have decided to resign with effect from Friday, 14th September, 2018.

Your Excellency, It has been an exceptional privilege to have served our nation under your leadership and to have played a role in steering our economy at a very challenging time. I am proud that Nigeria has brought discipline into its finances, has identified and is pursuing a path to long term sustainable growth that will unlock the potential in this great economy. Under your leadership, Nigeria was able to exit recession and has now started to lay the foundations for lasting growth and wealth creation. Repositioning this huge economy is not a short term task and there are no short cuts, indeed there are tough decisions still to be made but I have no doubt that your focus on infrastructural investment, revenue mobilisation and value for money in public expenditure will deliver growth, wealth and opportunity for all Nigerians.

I thank His Excellency, the Vice President and my colleagues in the Federal Executive Council for the huge pleasure and honour of working with them. I also thank most specially, the team in the ‘Finance Family’ of advisers and heads of agencies under the Ministry of Finance. Your Excellency, this group of committed Nigerians represent a range of backgrounds, ethnicities and ages. They have worked well above and beyond the call of duty to support me in the tasks assigned. The diversity in my team and their ability to work cohesively to deliver reforms, convinces me that Nigeria has the human capital required to succeed.

Your Excellency, let me conclude by commending your patience and support, during the long search for the truth in this matter. I thank you again for giving me the honour of serving under your leadership, it is a rare privilege, which I do not take for granted. As a Nigerian and committed progressive, I appreciate you for your dogged commitment to improving this nation.

Please be assured, as always, of my highest regards and best wishes.

Kemi Adeosun (Mrs)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC...bullet
2 DSS Buhari appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DGbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacement
Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC certificate forgery scandal
Kemi Adeosun Nigerians react to Minister’s resignation over NYSC certificate forgery
Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate "forgery"
Buhari President’s Takeaways from FOCAC Beijing Summit
Buhari President wins Chinese support for Mambilla power, other projects
FAAC Federation revenue declined by N107bn in July
Buhari President says NYSC is one of the best things to happen to Nigeria
Kemi Adeosun FG appoints minister board chairman of Nigerian Bulk Trading Company
Itse Sagay Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate 'forgery' is irrelevant - Buhari’s Adviser

Local

Adeosun resigns as Buhari's minister following NYSC scandal
Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacement
7 Things to know about new DSS boss Yusuf Bichi
Yusuf Bichi New DSS DG seeks stronger ties among staff
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna Gov. appoints former AIG, Abbass as Security Adviser
Buhari President greets Alake of Egba Land at 75