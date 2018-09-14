news

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has reportedly resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet following weeks of pressure over forgery allegations.

A source in the presidency disclosed to Pulse that the minister tendered her resignation letter to the office of the president on Thursday, September 14, 2018.

The minister's Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Oluyinka Akintunde, did not pick up phone calls made by Pulse to confirm the story, but the presidency source said she's expected to release a statement soon.

Details later.

Allegations against Adeosun

Investigations by online news platform, Premium Times, uncovered the minister's alleged forgery of an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to enroll for the one-year mandatory scheme for all Nigerian graduates.

Despite the public pressure on Buhari to fire the minister or, at least, acknowledge the situation, he has not said anything about the controversy which first surfaced two months ago.

Earlier in August, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the president's image has not been dented in any way by the controversy.

He said the president cannot act until the allegations have been proven to be genuine by the appropriate authorities.