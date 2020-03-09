Abubakar made the disclosure during the inauguration of one block of 20 rooms transit accommodation at 271 NAF Detachment Birnin Gwari on Monday.

He said that the establishment of the detachment had helped to reduce crimes in Birnin Gwari axis, adding that the deployment of more troops would strengthen onslaught against bandits, kidnappers and terrorists.

Abubakar, however, noted that a lot more needs to be done, not only in Birnin Gwari but across the country, to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“The NAF is constantly reviewing its tactics, techniques and procedures as well as emplacing additional measures to effectively add value to the operations we are conducting so as to ensure the security of lives and properties thereby preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“As part of our efforts to improve welfare of personnel for service delivery, the NAF embarked on the construction of befitting accommodation in all NAF locations within the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The personnel of 271 NAF Birnin Gwari are equally not left out of this development, hence, the provision of this 20 one bedroom accommodation built to provide a place of rest after a hard day’s job.

“Let me state, that this project we are about to commission today is a product of our commitment to improve on personnel welfare. ” he said

The Air Chief said the structures would be named after those personnel that paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

He urged the officers and men to continue to display the values of selflessness, bravery and dedication in the conduct of their respective duties.

Abubakar hailed the excellent performance of personnel involved in Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, adding that, “It is our duty to protect the citizenry and critical assets as well as bring succour to the despaired as we discharge our constitutional responsibilities to the nation.

“We need to keep up the high morale and maintain the momentum so that the local communities are free to go about their lives without fear of molestation form bandits.”

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring support to the Nigerian Air Force, to meet its air power goals.

“Let me reiterate that this administration is committed to ensuring that NAF is able to meet its obligations to the country.” he said.

Earlier the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, AVM Charles Ohwo, commended the CAS for his pragmatic leadership, which included the prioritising of personnel’s welfare.

Ohwo said the Special Operations Command is currently engaged in various operations across the country.

“We have troops deployed in Gembu – Taraba State, Agatu – Benue State, Gusau – Zamfara State, Katsina and Daura – Katsina State, Owerri – Imo State, Ipetu Ijesha – Osun State and Birnin Gwari – Kaduna State.

“The CAS has given me a matching order to activate 22 QRW Lafia, which in few days will come into fruition.

” All this makes the Command the most dispersed and versatile Command in the NAF.

“All these units have been playing significant roles in tackling acts of banditry and insurgency and the Command is very appreciative of the CAS magnanimity and support for mission accomplishments,” he said.

Also, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Maigwari II commended the Federal Government for establishing the 271 detachment, which had greatly assisted in bringing about relative peace in the area.