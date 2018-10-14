Pulse.ng logo
I saved over N75b for Anambra state – Peter Obi

Obi slammed religious leaders for not speaking up against corruption, especially when there is no visible source of income.

  • Published:
Ex-Governor of Anambra state- Peter Obi

(bellanaija)

The former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi made some staggering revelations on how most states are run.

He made this revelation while speaking at The Platform, a program organised by Covenant Christian Center.

The former Governor also called on Nigerians to stop celebrating criminality, adding that there is enough money for development in Nigeria.

Obi, who spoke on the topic: Cutting cost in governance, said he saved over N75b for Anambra state.

Obi said he saved $50m and N7b in Access bank, $55m and N10b in Fidelity bank, and $155.4m in Diamond bank.

According to him, the over-bloated spending habit of most governors is what is causing poverty.

Obi also added that the states can still function on their income and still save money.

The former Governor called on Nigerians to question the commitments of the leaders who they voted into office.

He also slammed religious leaders for not speaking up against corruption, especially when they know the person has not visible source of income.

Speaking on calls to borrow money to boost the economy, Obi said “There is nothing wrong with borrowing. The crisis we are facing is that we do not know what we are using the money we are borrowing for.”

Highlighting ways on how Governors can save money, he said:

1. Governors spend N600b - N800b to run their office and sponsor their aides.

2. Initiate competitive procurement.

3. Do away with unconstitutional office of the first lady which is run with N2b.

4. Reduce Governor’s cars to 2, instead of 6 bullet-proof cars.

5. Reduce Govt house jeeps instead of 25 jeeps.

He revealed to the audience that it used to cost him and his contingent, N10m per trip to Abuja when he travels.

Obi said he had to cut down the expenses, because he found out that over 30 people who had nothing to do in Abuja were going with him.

"When Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo  wanted to come to Anambra state, they were supposed to used N500m to construct a presidential lodge, but I asked the President to sleep in my house through-out his stay," he said.

Finally, the former Governor asked Nigerian youths to take back their future by joining politics.

Peter Obi is a recipient of numerous national awards and recognition as a result of his exemplary tenure as governor.

